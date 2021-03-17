Embed from Getty Images

Heading into the final 10 games of our 2020-21 Premier League season Manchester United sit in second place with a six-point cushion for a Champions League spot, whilst we’re also in the FA Cup quarter-finals and Europa League Round of 16.

Qualification to Europe’s elite club cup competition next season would likely give the manager additional funds to work with over the summer. And with the current squad, you’d probably better off placing a bet at the roulette table over at Spin online casino than backing us to win the Premier League next season. But a few new faces before next season could change all that.

With that in mind, here are five realistic transfer targets who would be an upgrade to our squad:

Jadon Sancho

Continually linked with a move to Manchester United, the club need to get their act together this summer and make a move happen for the Borussia Dortmund star. It doesn’t appear Jadon Sancho is going to win the Bundesliga anytime soon, so a move back to his homeland could be on the cards.

The England international could be the missing link in our attack which already has an abundance of talent in Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Jack Grealish

Another player who has been linked with us for a couple of seasons now is Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish. The midfielder was the difference between the West Midlands club staying up and going down last season and has arguably been even better this campaign.

An energetic midfielder who’s good at winning the ball back for his side, starting attacks, and finishing attacks. He’d be an excellent addition in the middle of the park for us, which needs an upgrade.

David Alaba

Ed Woodward won’t have to break the bank to sign David Alaba. The 28-year-old is set to leave Bayern Munich on a free transfer at the end of the campaign. A very versatile player, Alaba started out on the left wing for the Bundesliga giants, a position he still plays with Austria today, before switching to left-back. The past couple of seasons he has predominantly played at centre-back, whilst also playing in the middle of the park on occasion too.

He has a good left foot on him and a bit of pace to add. David Alaba will quite literally have the pick of the land when it comes to choosing a new club over the summer. It would be great if Manchester United could make an offer he cannot refuse.

Eduardo Camavinga

The centre of midfield is still missing a combative midfielder to break up the opposition’s attacks. Nemanja Matic isn’t as mobile as he once was, whilst Fred, Scott McTominay nor Paul Pogba give us elite protection in front of the back four.

Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga will still only be 18 at the start of next season but has over two seasons’ experience in the first team. He’s excellent in the tackle and a good passer too. A bright future and a move to a big club is on the cards – could United be the lucky ones?

Gianluca Mancini

We’ve been calling for a Victor Lindelof replacement for a couple of years now, but the Swede continues to start week in, week out. Surely a new centre-back will finally be on the cards this summer, particularly with Eric Bailly proving once again he cannot stay fit for a full season.

AS Roma’s Gianluca Mancini has had an impressive season in Serie A and is reportedly a Manchester United target. Though doesn’t have a great disciplinary record, the 24-year-old does have four caps for the Italian national team.

Three to Sell

Although Phil Jones has recently been in Man Utd news for the wrong reasons, he has spent over a decade at the club and at one time, he was the heir apparent to Rio Ferdinand when he was signed and the early years were quite promising. Injuries have taken their toll and Jones is surely headed towards the exit.

The next two names are obvious for different reasons. Nemanja Matic is the least crucial cog in United’s midfield depth and replacing him with a younger option, or even freeing up the wages for another acquisiton, makes perfect sense. The same goes for Juan Mata, who, despite his experience and undoubted quality, is not the answer to United’s creative deficit out right or higher up the pitch.

With these three sold, plus reserve keepers Romero and Grant due to leave, there will be ample space opening up to either bring in new talent or promote from within.