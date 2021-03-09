The Good And The Bad Of Edinson Cavani (Potentially) Leaving Manchester United

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United might lose Edinson Cavani at the end of the season. News on Monday broke in South America that the Uruguayan striker has decided to join Boca Juniors at the end of the season, rather than try to get a contract extension at Old Trafford. The reports from South America suggest that the 34-year-old is eager to fulfil his boyhood dream to play for Boca Juniors, but there is also another important thing in the whole process. Reports suggest Cavani would sign a three-year contract with a pay cut compared to his deal at United. That pay cut would be expected, as it is understood that Cavani signed a short-term deal with United worth around 9 million pounds.

Boca could not pay that much, but what they could do is offer him a three-year deal, something United would never do. It was expected from Cavani and the Devils to start talking about another season at the club, but if reports from Argentina and Uruguay are true, then Cavani would get the chance to get a long-term deal in the latter stages of his great career. That safety-net could be a very important thing to the striker.

So that was the first part of the story. Let’s now take a look what would be the good and the bad things if Edinson Cavani was to leave United this summer and go to Argentina.

The bad – He Is A Really Good Player

Edinson Cavani has played 25 matches for Man United this season, spending 1340 minutes on the pitch. He scored seven goals and made two assists in the process and overall, he has shown he is an important player in United’s team, not only because of his direct output in these numbers. His presence on the pitch offers so much to the other attackers and he is able to link up quite well, to create for others and have intelligent runs those around him can profit from. Losing such an experienced player would definitely hurt United in some capacity and starting the next season would mean United have less options in attack.

The Bad – United Would Have To Buy

Losing Cavani would therefore mean United would have another position to focus on during the summer transfer window, as that centre-forward position could not be filled with just Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood. Martial is still not the player we could rely on during the entire season and Greenwood is simply still young for such a huge role. But United’s moves in the market in recent years have been far from ideal and spending a lot of money on a new striker could mean some other positions might not be improved.

The Good – Cavani Is Only A Short-Term Option

Cavani does offer quality and United have been the better team because of him. But there is the fact that United still need to start thinking about their future. With Cavani staying for a year, they could maybe prolong that – though the Uruguayan could still get injured next year which would be a further problem – but if Cavani is to leave, then those new arrivals in attack might happen already this summer. United can do well with Cavani for a while, in this tough moment for the club, but if they are to progress, they will need to carefully build the team for the future. Cavani’s age simply does not allow that to happen with him at the club.