CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Manchester City

It is time for the 185th Manchester Derby! Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has chosen his team and right from the off, it is obvious some changes need to be made. David de Gea is still on paternity leave and therefore Dean Henderson took his place in goal. Daniel James gets the chance on the right wing ahead of Mason Greenwood, while Anthony Martial gets his place in the starting lineup as the centre-forward. Edinson Cavani is not ready yet and therefore is not on the bench, which means the options to come on in the second half will be limited.

Marcus Rashford is on the left flank, Bruno Fernandes in his favourite role, while Fred and Scott McTominay make the partnership in central midfield.