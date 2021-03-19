AC Milan 0-1 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are through to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League once again! After a poor run in the Champions League last autumn, the Devils are now trying to make up for it as much as possible and the second step in the knockout stages has been stepped over. AC Milan are out and thanks to a Paul Pogba goal, a deciding factor in these interesting 180 minutes of football. The Devils have managed to get past Rosonerri, as Milan’s late goal in Manchester did not bring them the psychological advantage as they may have hoped.

Pogba’s opener was enough to close the whole matchup between the two sides and now Man United will be focusing on getting all the way. There is no reason not to aim for the European trophy.

#Pogback Is Back In Use

It is incredible how useful Paul Pogba can be when he is fresh, focused and ready to dominate. Man United certainly missed having Pogba in the team for a long time now, but when he came back on the pitch, it was clear he can make a big difference.

Pogba played to the left in midfield, his favourite role, and he did plenty of things. He was holding up ball well, he constantly tried to make things happen and then in the end it was him who did that, scoring past Gianluigi Donnarumma. Hopefully this will mean Pogba will be getting back to his best for the most important part of the campaign.

Luke Shaw Keeps His Form

It is hard to pinpoint exact time when that started, but Luke Shaw has been Man United’s most consistent and best performer in recent months. At the very least, we could say that he is the best United player in 2021 so far and he proved that at San Siro once again.

He was aggressive in his defending, but not too much. He was confident going forward, bringing his usual qualities and trying to create for others, but he was not careless either. Sure, maybe his link-up play in attack did not turn out perfectly, but this was yet another performance that reminded everyone how talented Shaw is and how much was expected of him when he was starting out at Southampton.

Milan’s Season Is Getting Worse

AC Milan ended 2021 as the undefeated leaders of Serie A, but now, as March is approaching its end, they are out of Europa League in the round of 16 and nine points behind league leaders Inter. They are realistically out of the race for Scudetto and therefore their main goal right now will be to try and stay where they are – ahead of Juventus. That will be a really big task for them, considering how they are playing, and against United they showed they are simply not yet the team they can become in years to come. It should be noted this is still a very young and cheaply assembled side, so their season could overall still look as a really good one.

Manchester United Have A Great Chance For Semifinals

Manchester United will play the La Liga side Granada in the Europa League quarterfinals. If they get past them, then it will be Ajax or Roma who will be the opponents in the semis. The Devils should not be getting ahead of themselves, but nevertheless, they will be overwhelming favourites against a side that is having their debut season in European competitions. It has been a great ride for Granada, but Man United should not make this a complicated affair…