One Month – Eight Matches: What Challenges Await Manchester United?

Manchester United are now getting into the last month ahead of the March international break. In late March, the clubs will stop with their leagues and competitions, as national sides in Europe will start the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Before then, there is one month left, since the Red Devils will play their last match before the break on 21 March. So, what lays ahead for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players? What kind of challenges are there for United to get past and how tough this run could be?

Here is what you need to know.

Six Games Will Become Eight

Between now and 21 March, Man United are set to play six matches… for now. That will soon turn to eight, once Solskjaer’s team finishes off Real Sociedad in the Europa League round of 32 second leg match on Thursday. After a 4-0 win in the first leg, it is just a procession for the Devils, who will then be part of the round of 16 and could potentially play a tougher opponent than the La Liga side.

Mixing Easy With Tough

Manchester United are about to embark on run of games which will mix an easy match (or what fans should expect to be easier match) with a tough match. That starts this week, when United play Real Sociedad and are expected to heavily rotate, before they visit Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday against Thomas Tuchel’s side. After that, it will be Crystal Palace in the Premier League, a match United should be winning if they want to stay where they are in the standings, before getting across town to play Manchester City in yet another Manchester Derby this season.

Europa League Before West Ham

Man United’s game against Man City is scheduled for 7 March and four days later they will be expected to play in the next round of Europa League. We still have no idea which team that will be, but what we do know is that it will be an open draw. Therefore, United could expect both sides of the coin – they could face some of the tougher opponents if they go through, such as Milan, Tottenham, Ajax, Arsenal, Benfica… But they could also face some of the sides which should not be a huge threat over two legs, with the likes of Dinamo Zagreb, Young Boys, Granada and Olympiacos all having the lead after first leg of the first knockout round.

After that, West Ham will be coming to Old Trafford and we can already say they will be without Jesse Lingard in that game…

Finishing Off At Leicester

Man United’s last two games before the break will come in the Europa League return match of the round of 16 and on Sunday 21 March against Leicester City. There is still a fair share of games to be played before United go to the King Power Stadium, but this match could be really interesting because these two sides are currently equal on points behind only Manchester City. It still remains to be seen if both Solskjaer’s and Brendan Rodgers’ side will keep up in that spot until the game itself, but United’s last match before the international break could be a big one.