Manchester United have had a good season in the Premier League but there will still be frustration over the fact that they have not been able to win games when it has mattered the most. Earlier last month, they were top of the standings, level on points with Manchester City who had a game in hand.

However, things have since gone downhill for them with just two wins from the next six matches (three draws and one loss) and they are now a distant second with a 10-point deficit to the Citizens. Pep Guardiola’s side are on a stunning 13-match winning streak in the league and it appears unlikely that they will relinquish their position at the top.

Hence, a top-four finish could turn into United’s priority and they are currently holding a six-point advantage over fifth-placed Chelsea. Meanwhile, the Europa League and FA Cup should offer their best chance of winning silverware this term. They are the betting favourites to reach the round of 16 of the Europa League after the 4-0 drubbing of Real Sociedad on the road last week. If you are looking to start to bet on sport, United are a good bet for winning the competition outright.

Here is our preview for United’s next three games.

Real Sociedad (Home) – February 25:

The Red Devils have a comfortable 4-0 advantage from the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 at the Anoeta Stadium.

The second leg at Old Trafford should be a formality and the game offers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to rest some of the key players especially Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire, who have been almost ever-present. Still, the Norwegian has said that he may not play some of the young guns including Amad Diallo. Sociedad are unlikely to come up with a defensive mindset with the hefty deficit and that could play into United’s hands on the counter-attack.

Manchester United 3-1 Real Sociedad

Chelsea (away) – February 28:

Stamford Bridge has not always been a happy hunting ground for the Red Devils and that has changed over the past few years. United have won during their last three trips to the stadium in different competitions.

Still, the club’s record against the so-called big-six has been poor this term and they have picked up only four points from six games with just one goal scored. United could however, benefit from resting key players in midweek unlike Chelsea, who have a tough Champions League outing against Atletico Madrid at the National Arena in Bucharest.

Chelsea 1-2 Manchester United

Crystal Palace (away) – March 3:

Palace have recently become a bogey side for United and they have picked up seven points from the previous five meetings. That includes two wins and one draw – all of which surprising have come at Old Trafford. It has been a completely different story at Selhurst Park where they have not won against United since 1991.

United should get the better of the south London outfit who tend to struggle in the absence of the injured Wilfried Zaha. Palace recently won 2-1 at Brighton but it was more of a smash-and-grab result as they scored with their only touches (2) in the box.

Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester United

Stats from Transfermarkt.com