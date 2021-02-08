Manchester United vs West Ham United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have not managed to make two Premier League wins in a row past week and now the Devils are about to change the competition. It is FA Cup’s turn, as Man United are set to host West Ham United at Old Trafford on Tuesday night. It will be the return for David Moyes to the stadium where he used to work, as his side will be preparing to hand the Devils a big surprise. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will want to get closer to the run-up of the FA Cup campaign, after last season’s semifinal loss.

Team News

Manchester United should not have too many issues ahead of this match. One of the biggest questions is what is the situation of Paul Pogba, after he had to come off during first half against Everton. There thigh problems and he will probably sit this one out which, considering it is an FA Cup match, is something that Solskjaer would have done anyway. Phil Jones is still out due to knee injury, while Eric Bailly is still a doubt after missing out the game against Everton. We could see some of the usual lineup changes, with Dean Henderson in goal instead of De Gea, while Anthony Martial also has been out of the starting lineup for a while.

As far as West Ham are concerned, there are two things to know. Arthur Masuaku will miss the game through injury, while Tomas Soucek is still waiting to see whether his red card against Fulham will be overturned. Jesse Lingard will be ineligible to face his parent club in this game.

Form Guide

It is pretty much incredible in what kind of form West Ham United have been recently. The Hammers have won all but two matches since the start of 2021. They lost 3-1 to champions Liverpool and they drew 0-0 at Fulham’s Craven Cottage two days ago. And everything else are victories. They defeated, Everton, Stockport County, Burnley, West Brom, Doncaster Rovers, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. Maybe that was not the toughest run of matches they could have faced, but that run of matches has propelled them into the FA Cup 5th round and also up to the sixth place in the Premier League. They would have remained ahead of Liverpool in fourth place had they won against Fulham…

Man United are not in such a great form since their last FA Cup win, that 3-2 beating of Liverpool. In the four matches that came after it, the Devils have won just five points. To make things even worse, they have managed to score 12 goals in the past week and still ended up with just four points won. Sure, United, played Arsenal and Everton during that run, but they also lost to Sheffield United.

Predicted Outcome

Manchester United should win against West Ham, considering some of the fringe players are going to get their chance shine and maybe even push for a place in the starting lineup. The Devils have been doing well in domestic cup competitions against the sides of West Ham’s stature, maybe not shining throughout, but getting the victories they need.