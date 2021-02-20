Manchester United vs Newcastle United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are ready to start winning in the Premier League as well. After their two wins in the last four matches came in the FA Cup and Europa League, now the domestic league should get the same ‘treatment’. Newcastle United are coming to Old Trafford and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be itching to forget that 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion.

Team News

Manchester United will have certain problems for this match, but they are not so bad as many other Premier League clubs have at this stage of the season. Only Paul Pogba and Phil Jones are certain to not feature, as the Frenchman still has thigh issues. Edinson Cavani, Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay all have problems with getting knocks and they are doubtful for this one.

As for Newcastle United, their list of players certainly missing out on the Old Trafford trip is longer. Federico Fernandez is out until next weekend due to calf problems, Javi Manquillo is done with February because of ankle injury, while Callum Wilson and Fabian Schar will miss out until April – the former because of his hamstring and the latter because of his knee.

Form Guide

Newcastle United are an odd team. They are currently siting in 17th place, with 25 points, three more than Fulham, the best of the three teams from the relegation zone. But looking at Newcastle’s form, it is crazy to see they are even there. The Magpies have two wins and two losses in their last four league matches, beating Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park – the same Everton who won 2-0 against Liverpool just recently, and they also defeated Southampton 3-2 at home. But before those four matches (also losses against Crystal Palace and Chelsea), they had a run of nine matches without a win, picking up only two points – against Fulham and Liverpool. Newcastle are unpredictable and as much as they can be boring and really bad, they can shine when no one expects them to.

Man United, on the other hand, have been mixing wins and draws in the past six games in all competitions. After each draw (Arsenal, Everton and West Brom), there was a win coming without a goal conceded (Southampton, West Ham and Real Sociedad). Now would be a perfect time to start a winning Premier League run, after consecutive draws, especially as the game against Chelsea is coming up next Sunday. The win against Real Sociedad was too easy and Solskjaer will rest the team next Thursday, so the three points against Newcastle should be an absolute priority.

Predicted Outcome

Considering everything said above, it is clear what our opinion is. Manchester United should beat Newcastle United. If you want to be more courageous or specific, we could say Manchester United should beat Newcastle without conceding a goal in the process. The confidence is high after a good win in Europa League against Real Sociedad and Solskjaer managed to give some other players time on the pitch. Newcastle, on the other hand, despite everything they have done this season, are a limited side Man United should be beating if they want to meet their goals.