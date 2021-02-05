Manchester United vs Everton – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are preparing for another tough game. The last one against Southampton did not turn out that way due to an early red card from the visitors and also United’s willingness to make the most of that. This time, against Everton, nothing similar to the 9-0 scoreline should be expected, as Carlo Ancellotti’s side is coming to Old Trafford. The Toffees have had a good season so far with potential to do even better and they will definitely be a tricky opponent, especially they way they are playing on the road this season. Here is everything you need to know ahead of this match.

Team News

It is good news for Solskjaer that his team has not had major injury issues for a while now. Ahead of this game, there is only the doubt of Eric Bailly who got a knock, but that could be easily solved, as Victor Lindelof will be expected to start at centre-back alongside Harry Maguire. Other than that, only Phil Jones is still out of contention and therefore Solskjaer will have plenty to choose from.

It is a slightly different situation at Everton. Carlo Ancellotti will be without three players. Jordan Pickford will be out at least for another week due to a rib injury, while the Brazilian midfielder Allan has hamstring issues. Jean-Phillippe Gbamin is also out, as his achilles problem is expected to keep him out until the next weekend.

Form Guide

Everton are a team that is always a tricky opponent, especially if you go to Goodison Park. But this season, this situation is slightly different, as Carlo Ancelotti’s side is thriving when playing away from home. The Toffees are so far doing well. THeir recent form has not be been ideal, as they have won just one from their last three league matches.

After a draw against Leicester at home, they lost to Newcastle also at home, before beating Leeds United at Elland Road. And when we look closer into Everton’s games away from home, they have won the last four matches and have five wins and a draw in the last six. Therefore, United should be wary of their ability to play on the road, as the Devils have had their bad days at Old Trafford too.

Manchester United are, results-wise, in the same kind of form. They have had a draw and a loss before their last match, which they won. But that victory was not just any win for Man United, as they destroyed Southampton 9-0 in a history-making game. Hopefully Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has not spent all the goals in that single game and there will be more to ‘share’ with Everton.

Predicted Outcome

Manchester United should beat Everton with a total of over 2.5 goals in the match. Considering United’s last match and growing confidence, but also taking in the equation Everton’s quality, this just feels like a kind of a 2-1 scoreline for the hosts. Man United are back on the winning path and they did not spend too much energy on Southampton despite scoring goals for fun and that might further help them.