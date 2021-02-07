Manchester United 3-3 Everton: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are sometimes looking as if trying really hard not to get all three points and one of those matches was their last one against Everton, in which a very late goal from the visitors made it 3-3 at Old Trafford. The Red Devils failed to win once again, for the third time in their last four Premier League matches, this time due to a poor start in the second half.

That is why Man United remain two points behind Manchester City who are the top of the table with two games yet to play, one of them including Liverpool this Sunday. Here is what we learned from this chaotic game at Old Trafford in which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side failed to keep it together when many things were going their way.

Man United Do Their Best To Not Win

This was a game in which Man United felt as if they were trying not to win. Everything in this match was going their way, with the start of the game being as perfect as it gets. Edinson Cavani scored a header at the far post from a Marcus Rashford cross, to make it 1-0 and instill confidence in the team. When Bruno Fernandes scored a brilliant goal for 2-0 before half-time, it felt like United are cruising to victory. But somehow they managed to concede twice in the first seven minutes of the second half and also to concede the third goal five minutes into the stoppage time from a cross that was some 50 yards from goal. David de Gea’s mistake in goal before that also helped everything…

Cavani’s Class Makes Him Regular Starter

Edinson Cavani is United’s best striker and there are no doubts about that. The Uruguayan is working very hard for the team, scoring goals, bringing others into play and it is absolutely no wonder why he starts ahead of Anthony Martial. Cavani might be in his 30s for some years now, but he is still pure class, being able to get the ball and keep it, pass it on and continue the move, like he did so many times on the night. His work rate is also amazing and all of that makes him a really important part of this team.

Everton Goalkeeper Helps United More Than Once

That United got all the help they needed in this match, Robin Olsen knows very well. Everton’s second-choice goalkeeper was in goal with Jordan Pickford still injured and he made two mistakes on the night. The first one was that brilliant goal from Bruno Fernandes, but it is hard not to notice that the Portuguese lobbed him from 20 yards out while he was basically standing on the goal line. The third United goal was an even bigger mistake, as Scott McTominay’s header came in after Olsen slipped with his left foot while trying to make a save. And despite all of that, United still managed to not win the game…

Bruno Reminds Of Cantona

The last but not the least. Even during the game, immediately after Bruno Fernandes scored the goal, everyone started comparing it a little bit with that outrageous Eric Cantona goal. It was helped by the fact he scored it from a similar position at the very same goal. Sure, it was not completely the same, but the fact Fernandes has managed to get people to even slightly compare him with Cantona tells a lot. Also, he feels like a driving force in this team in some ways the way Cantona was in the mid-90s. Sure, the comparisons between the two United sides probably end there…