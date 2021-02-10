Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are through to the sixth round of the FA Cup, but not before they had to struggle and play additional 30 minutes. The Red Devils have managed to get past West Ham United 1-0 in the fifth round match at Old Trafford, only after Scott McTominay’s goal in the extra-time’s first half. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer side was unable to finish the work inside the 90 minutes, but it was McTominay who in the end ended all the struggles of this tie.

Here is what we learned from this match.

Man United Lack Creation

Manchester United were the dominant side in this clash. They had 61 per cent of the ball over 120 minutes, they made 17 shots, five of which were on target. They had six corner kicks and 11 shots from the inside of West Ham’s box. But in the end, it is still quite easy to say Man United did not create much. Bruno Fernandes was not in the team as he was given rest, while the speedy attacking trident of Martial – Rashford – Greenwood was mostly trying to bring individual flashes. Against a defensive unit that knew what to do, that was showing. United were to easy to stop for the most part of the game.

Wrong Game For Van De Beek To Show His Quality

It was great to see Donny van de Beek finally start the game for Manchester United, but pretty quickly after the game started, it was obvious this was a wrong game for him. While that might sound too harsh, but it is what Van de Beek is not used to playing against. With West Ham being overly defensive with a very low block, the Dutchman was unable to get the most out of his clever movements and his type of creativity is very different to that of Bruno Fernandes. This is not to excuse Van de Beek for his performance, but rather to show that both the player and the coaching staff still have to understand certain things…

West Ham’s Negativity Bears Questions For Moyes

West Ham United were in quite some form. They were sitting in sixth place in the Premier League and they were not above Liverpool only because they drew their last game. Then why were West Ham so negative at Old Trafford? United have shown to be the team that can be quite vulnerable at their own turf, God knows we have seen that way too often, but the Hammers did not even try to test that. It seemed as if they were hoping for the penalty shoot-out, but that is never a great plan.

Is It Time For Silverware?

Manchester United are in the last eight of the FA Cup and now the talk of potential silverware is going to start rising. They are just three matches away from lifting the trophy, which would be a great boost for Solskjaer and his players as they want to continue evolving. There is still a lot to be played, there are still some amazing teams left in the competition, but Man United now need to start thinking about themselves, not others. This group of players need to show they are ready for lifting trophies. FA Cup would be a good place to start with.