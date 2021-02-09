CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs West Ham United

It is time for FA Cup once again. After their victories against Watford and Liverpool, the Red Devils are back in the oldest competition in football history, as they are hosting West Ham at Old Trafford. This is the team Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has chosen for the occasion, with several changes in the lineup which were quite expected.

Dean Henderson is back in goal, Alex Telles gets the chance at left-back, while Nemanja Matic plays alongside Fred in central midfield. What is also interesting to see is Donny van de Beek get a nod in the role behind the striker, which this time will be Anthony Martial. The Frenchman is back in the lineup, while Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford will occupy the flanks.