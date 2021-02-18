CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Real Sociedad

Manchester United are back in the Europa League. After a disappointing exit from the Champions League last December, it is now up to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to show what they can do in this competition. As it was expected, the manager has decided to make plenty of changes in the starting lineup, as the Premier League is still the priority in every sense of the word.

That is why it is Dean Henderson that will start in goal tonight. Alex Telles and Eric Bailly are back in the defensive four, while Daniel James and Mason Greenwoodget their chances to shine. Also Scott McTominay and Fred make the central midfield partnership, with Bruno Fernandes just ahead of them.