CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Everton

Manchester United are ready to round of the week and make it one of the most memorable this season. After a 9-0 beating of Southampton earlier this week, Carlo Ancellotti’s Everton are in town and here is the team Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has chosen for that game. It is pretty much the expected 11. Victor Lindelof starts with Eric Bailly not 100 per cent ready, Mason Greenwood takes the place on the right wing, with Marcus Rashford in his favourite position on the opposite side.

Edinson Cavani starts once more as the sole striker, with Anthony Martial staying on the bench, while it is Paul Pogba who starts alongside Scott McTominay this time, not Fred.