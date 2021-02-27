Chelsea vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are ready to for the big clash at Stamford Bridge! Chelsea await Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his team, as the Devils are eager to get their first win of the season over a team from the so called Big Six. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Team News

Chelsea’s situation in the team is very good, as there is only one player set to miss out the game. That is Thiago Silva, whose thigh injury will keep him out of the picture for some time. Other than that, all the other players are there and ready to contribute. Chelsea could therefore start in their new 3-4-2-1 formation, with Timo Werner and Mason Mount playing just behind Tammy Abraham.

Manchester United, however, have more issues. Paul Pogba is still recovering from thigh injury, Phil Jones is injured and Juan Mata got a knock. Also, it remains to be seen how much can Edinson Cavani and Donny van de Beek offer, as they struggle with match fitness. That could mean we will see Anthony Martial start up front ahead of the Uruguayan. Scott McTominay could return to the starting lineup to form the partnership with Fred, while it remains to be seen who will be on the wing opposite of Marcus Rashford – Dan James or Mason Greenwood?

Form Guide

Chelsea have been struggling a lot this season, but after the departure of Frank Lampard, there has been an upturn in their form and their results. Thomas Tuchel came in the place of the legendary Chelsea player and now the Blues seem like a more resolute team in getting results, despite the fact they have not managed to score too many goals in that process. Since the loss to Leicester City in January, Chelsea have seven wins and two draws in nine matches, showing just how much things are better.

Some of those wins came in the FA Cup, but also, there was the 1-0 win in Madrid against Atletico in the Champions League this week. That was a huge result for Tuchel and his boys, as Atletico Madrid are notoriously good at home in knockout matches. Only once did Chelsea score more than two goals in all of those nine matches, but the results are there for them.

Manchester United on the other hand, had some unexpected results like the 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion, but in recent matches things have gotten better. After the 4-0 win over Real Sociedad, the return leg ended 0-0 at Old Trafford and no one will feel bad about that result. Also, the 3-1 win over Newcastle last weekend was much needede in the Premier League.

Predicted Outcome

Considering the Devils have been struggling a lot against the Big Six clubs this season, not even scoring once against them in the Premier League, this match should be a tight one. We expect Chelsea and Manchester United to split the points here, possible even in a goalless draw. Chelsea have not been scoring with ease despite all their wins, while the prospect of United without Edinson Cavani in the starting lineup could also mean a less cohesive front four that will face Chelsea’s three-man defence.