CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Aston Villa

Here it is – the first starting XI of 2021 from Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to mix things up a little bit, as it seems this time around we will not see a usual 4-2-3-1, with Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Fred all starting. This means we could get a more of a midfield diamond, with Bruno Fernandes at its tip, just behind the two strikers – Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. Eric Bailly gets another start in the centre of the back four, alongside Harry Maguire. Luke Shaw will be on the left back, ahead of Alex Telles this time around.