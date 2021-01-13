Burnley 0-1 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned As Devils Go Top

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have won another Premier League match this year and now we can say that 2021 has started very well for the Red Devils – they are top of the Premier League standings! Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side managed to defeat Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moore with a lovely Paul Pogba goal midway through the second half and thus ending up at the top of the pile of the English top flight.

Who knew and who expected that just a month and a half ago, when Man United were wound up after a 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig which ultimately meant an early exit from the Champions League? But a great run of form and results mixed with Liverpool’s troubles have meant that Devils will now be waiting for the big clash as the league leaders.

Here is what we learned from last night’s victory in Burnley.

Pogba Steps Up In Second Half

Manchester United maybe did not make this game a razzle-dazzle and maybe there were not more goals scored as many fans expected, but in the end they did just about enough to get three points. After a not so great first half, it was Paul Pogba who made the step up in the second half, not only to score the goal, but also the push the team forward and be the driving force in doing that. It was refreshing to see Pogba take the reigns, as he was getting forward with the ball, sending incisive passes through the Burnley defence and shrugging people off when they attacked him. His lovely first time finish from the Rashford cross made it all the more worthwhile.

Rashford Is Not Suited For Right Wing

So, we all know Marcus Rashford is not suited for right wing, pun intended. But this match was a further proof of that. Man United did not sign Jadon Sancho last summer, the year before that they only brought in Daniel James who is also not a right winger and who is also not able to make much influence even when he is playing on the left. Mason Greenwood is young and inexperienced, not used to that role, so Rashford has had to make it his position from time to time this season. And despite the assist which came after he had all the time in the world to pick his pass, everything else from Rashford on the night suggested that position is simply not working from him. His best performances come when he is on the left.

Burnley Fail To Create Anything

Manchester United ended this match with 13 shots toward Burnley’s goal and Burnley ended up with 11. But all of those shots were so contrasting. While Manchester United managed to get seven of them on target and be a threat, the Clarets did not make David de Gea work at all the Devils had pretty much an easy job of stopping the hosts’ attacks.

Manchester United Are Top Of The League

Let that sink in. Manchester United are top of the league with three points more than Liverpool and that gap could widen this coming weekend, when the Devils visit Anfield. Liverpool and Man United will face off in a clash that has not had its importance so high for years now, since it was a long time ago these two sides were the two teams sitting top of the league midway through the campaign. There is still so much to be played for, but nevertheless, this could be a great occasion.