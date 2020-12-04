West Ham United vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Manchester United’s run of four wins in a row has been ended on Wednesday night, when the Red Devils had to face Paris Saint-Germain. French champions were a too big of a task on the night, despite the hosts having enough chances to maybe even edge them off. Still, that game is behind us and now Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side must keep working hard in the Premier League, even though some of the thoughts might already be focused on the trip to Germany.

It is there that next week Manchester United will have to face Leipzig in the final group stage match, which will decide which side is going to the round of 16. It might be tough to now think solely about West Ham when such a big question is looming above team’s head. Still, David Moyes’ side will be an intriguing test on Saturday afternoon.

Team News

As of Friday morning, Man United will be without Luke Shaw and Phil Jones in this match, as they are still having their injury issues. Apart from that, the rest of the team is pretty much ready to play. The only thing that remains to be seen is whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chooses to rest some of his main players ahead of the game that awaits Man United next Tuesday. It is a gruelling part of the season and with that match in mind, maybe we see more changes in the starting lineup.

As far as West Ham are concerned, it seems that only Andriy Yarmolenko will miss out on this clash, as the Ukrainian forward has contracted coronavirus.

Form Guide

West Ham are on a good run of form of their own. After getting draws against favoured Tottenham and Manchester City, the Hammers then lost to champions Liverpool. Since then, they have played three matches and won all three, against Fulham and Aston Villa at home and Sheffield United away. Maybe those three matches were a good run against objectively weaker sides of the Premier League, but still, West Ham were recently usually a team that would squander their chances in at least one of those three matches. Those three wins are the reason why West Ham sit in fifth place with 17 points, just one point off the place that leads to Champions League. It will probably not last that much, but it is nevertheless a great position West Ham are currently in.

Predicted Outcome

In the end, whatever the circumstances might be in terms of United’s focus on the Champions League next week or slightly worse mood after the PSG loss this week, the Red Devils are still the favourites. Our pick would be that Manchester United will beat West Ham, but both teams will score on the day. It just seems West Ham are also in good form, which should be accounted, but the Devils should have enough about them to get another Premier League win. Solskjaer’s team could really do with it, as it would get them much closer to the top four spots, especially considering the Devils are still a game behind the rest of the league.