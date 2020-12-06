West Ham United 1-3 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United are back in business! After a 3-1 loss in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has managed to put that aside and get their much needed three points in the Premier League. The Devils went to London and defeated West Ham United at their own turf with a furious second half performance. It was the hosts who opened the scoring in the latter stages of the first half through Soucek, but United needed just 13 minutes of second half to score three goals via Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side is now three points off the top of the table, with Chelsea sitting there with a game in hand compared to the Devils. This could be an interesting season… Here is what we learned from our latest Premier League win.

Man United ‘Need’ To Go Behind

This has been an incredible development this season. Manchester United have played five matches away from home in the league and every single time they had to go behind. To make things even crazier, in every of those five matches – United won all three points. It is an absolute madness that Solskjaer’s team consistently keeps letting in the first goal of the match, but then still manages to come out on top and win.

Whilst that deserves congratulations for the character of the team, it is also deserves delving more deeply into underlying problems. In fact, it is true Man United were bad for about the first hour of the match, before they went on a goalscoring spree.

Henderson Impresses In Goal

Solskjaer decided to change things up in this match as well and one of those changes was in goal. Man United have two really good goalkeepers and with De Gea recently struggling with an injury, Solskjaer opted for Dean Henderson. Man United’s academy man managed to do quite well at the London Stadium, making five saves throughout the match and also playing a beautiful long range pass for Bruno Fernandes, before the Portuguese set Paul Pogba for his equaliser. The goal he conceded came in such a situation where he could not have saved it.

Greenwood Shows His Potential

Mason Greenwood recently has not been in great form. The 19-year-old had just one goal scored and assist made throughout the season and all of those came in Champions League. In the league, he was often inconsistent, which is not unusual for a player of his age. But tonight he showed what his potential is all about. He scored the goal which put Man United in front just three minutes after Pogba’s equaliser. Greenwood controlled the ball perfectly, sending the opposition player the wrong way, before he perfectly finished it all as he usually does when he gets himself into a great goalscoring chance.

Solskjaer Got Everything He Needed

This was far from ideal match from Man United, but in the end, Solskjaer got what he needed. He made changes to give opportunities to those who were not playing as much, he gave some rest to Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford – even though they had to come on and solve the match – and he also got three points. Henderson was tested in the league and now the Devils are climbing closer to the top of the table.