Sheffield United vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Manchester United are getting ready for the next challenge. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has had two tough matches last week which they did not manage to win, especially the one in the Champions League last midweek. It was a tough blow for the team to lose against RB Leipzig and now continue in the Europa League. The draw on Monday had made Manchester United face Real Sociedad, David Moyes’ former club. But before those clashes in February, there is a whole festive period to come by first and in a way, that festive period starts on Thursday.

The Red Devils will be travelling to Bramall Lane to face off with Sheffield United, as the Blades want to finaly get more than just one point on their totals tally this season. Solskjaer’s team will be in need of a win, which could propel them higher in the Premier League standings.

Team News

Sheffield United will need every help they can get for this match, considering their incredibly poor start of the season, where they have won just one point and lost the other 11 games. They will be without Jack O’Connell due to injury, while Oli McBurnie is a huge doubt after suffering a shoulder injury against Southampton on Sunday.

As far as Manchester United are concerned, only Edinson Cavani is doubtful for this match, but there will be good news for Solskjaer, as Anthony Martial will likely replace Mason Greenwood in the starting XI. We might see Luke Shaw back on the bench, as Solskjaer can now rotate him and Alex Telles.

Form Guide

The match between the two sides is set to be played on 17 December, but almost exactly two months to the day, on 18 October, it was the last time Sheffield United did not lose. It was then that Sheffield drew 1-1 at home against Fulham, but everything before and after that have been losses for Chris Wilder’s team. They then went on to lose seven games in a row, starting with tough games against Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea, before being beaten by West Ham United, West Bromwich Albion, Leicester City and Southampton. These results have seen them stay bottom of the table, a whole six points behind the next team above them, West Brom, and eight points behind Burnley who are currently in safe zone of the standings. The Clarets, though, still have a game in hand…

Man United are in a run of just one win in the last four games, with two Champions League losses coming before and after that 3-1 win against West Ham.

Predicted Outcome

The Devils are the favourites here and we would say go for Manchester United to win with more than goal’s difference. We could easily see a 2-0 or a 3-0 coming in this match, with Man United scoring goals on time to slow down the game and then just finish it off in a lower tempo, ultimately conserving some energy for Sunday. It seems really hard seeing the Blades getting some points on Thursday.