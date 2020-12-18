Sheffield United 2-3 Manchester United: Three Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are back to their winning ways. The Red Devils have defeated Sheffield United at Bramall Lane 3-2, after the two goals from Marcus Rashford and one from Anthony Martial have given them enough cushion for the three points to be brought home. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side did not shine through and through in this match either, but they did manage to put in a good attacking performance and get the job done against the only team in the league that remains winless.

The Devils are now top of the form table if we calculate only the matches played in the Premier League *since* that 6-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. Things have been far from perfect in this period, but it seems that United could keep climbing the standings.

Manchester United Keep Asking For Trouble

This was the business as usual for Manchester United when playing away from Old Trafford. They go out of Manchester, they concede the first goal and then they rally to score plenty enough for them to win. The list of matches in which United have been trailing away from home this season is getting longer, but the Devils just keep coming back. Whilst that is all good and well, it does not serve the team well and they keep asking for trouble.

These matches might be turned around, but in the end, it was the two away losses in Champions League that cost Man United their place in the round of 16. They conceded early in those matches as well, they just could not make a comeback…

Rashford Is United’s Talisman

Marcus Rashford is in some form this season. Man United star forward is not the proper goalscorer people would maybe want him to be, but he scored a brace which means he now has five goals and five assists in 12 Premier League appearances. Not only that, but Rashford had already scored Champions League goals in as many matches, being instrumental to United’s results. It is also quite interesting to see just to what an extent Rashford has been United’s talisman.

He scored or made an assist in 11 matches this season and United won nine and drew two of those 11, never losing once. But when Rashford was unable to get his name written in one of those two categories, United have only won twice and also drew and lost as many matches.

Translate Away Form To Old Trafford Matches

Manchester United are doing really well away from home even though they always concede first. Solskjaer’s team has been set-up in such a way that it favours his team when they have enough space for swift attacks and surges forward. Just look at the third goal United scored against Sheffield United, with Paul Pogba doing flicks at the start of the move and then United needing just a few seconds and few nice passes to get into a goalscoring chance Rashford managed to put in the net. Now, the Devils need to make this their home form. If they can do that, then a really high finish in the Premier League would not be just a possibility, but reality.