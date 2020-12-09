RB Leipzig 3-2 Manchester United: Three Things We Learned

Manchester United are out of the Champions League. After the 3-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford last week, it became obvious the Red Devils will not be allowed to lose in Germany. But they did exactly that, as RB Leipzig defeated Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team 3-2 in a match which has seen United fight until the very end, but also which had seen them trail be two goals just 12 minutes into the match.

It was Angelino, Manchester City’s left-back on loan at Leipzig, who opened the scoring after less than full two minutes of play, before Amadou Haidara scored the second ten minutes later. Willy Orban had his goal disallowed after half hour mark, but Justin Kluivert made it 3-0 with just over 20 minutes ot go. Man United made a late surge, after they scored from the spot thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ cool and then Ibrahima Konate scored an own goal two minutes later to make it 3-2. But the Red Devils did not have enough about them for one last push.

Here is what we learned last night.

Solskjaer’s Changes Do Not Offer Anything Positive

Solskjaer decided to change things up. He opted for a 3-4-1-2 formation of sorts, with Luke Shaw as the third centre-back and the usual full-backs Telles and Wan-Bissaka turned into wing-backs. Bruno Fernandes was playing ‘in the hole’, in front of two central midfielders and behind the two centre-forwards, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford. That change was also there to nullify RB Leipzig’s usual 3-4-2-1 formation, from which they have been very dangerous, especially on the flanks. And this change brought absolutely nothing for Man United. The five defensive players which were supposed to offer width and nullify the threat did not manage to do as, as Angelino and Amadaou Haidara, Leipzig’s wing-backs, tormented them in the opening half hour of the match. The left wing-back scored the first and assisted the second goal, which was scored by the right wing-back. Solskjaer’s eagernes to tactically challenge Julian Nagelsmann ended the way most would expect. Unsuccessfully.

Pogba Changes The Game Amid Speculations

Paul Pogba did not start this match, but was brought in when things have turned ugly for Man United. And that did change the game – Pogba and Van de Beek offered more in midfield than Matic or McTominay ever could. It was Pogba who led that almost-comeback, when Greenwood earned the penalty following the Frenchman’s good pass and it was Pogba who scored that second, which was in the end handed as an own goal to RB Leipzig. Pogba also had a late chance to equalise, afterwards… And all of that came just after his Mino Raiola cooked up more controversy in the media, saying Pogba is done with Man United…

A Team Should Not Rely On Comebacks

Manchester United rely on comebacks. Way too much. So much so that they have won all five of their away games in the Premier League after going behind. But this time that would have been too much. Leipzig are too good of a team and this was too important of a game – not just your regular trip to West Ham. In the end, the Devils did not show up for a big chunk of the game, in a match which was do or die for them. The responsibility sure lies on both them and the manager. Comebacks are so 1999, this Manchester United team need to start steamrolling their way to victories. Or else they will keep playing in Europa League…