Manchester United vs Manchester City – Match Preview & Prediction

Manchester United have had a terrible week so far, with a disappointing Champions League exit in Germany, but there will not be much time to think about that, because the Red Devils will have a big task on Saturday as well. Manchester City are crossing the town, as they will be visiting Old Trafford in the Manchester Derby. This game, which has been going great for Man United in recent times, is not coming at the best possible time for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team. The mood around the team is not good after that 3-2 loss against Leipzig and only a win against a big rival will make it possible to lift the spirits around the Carrington. Here is what you need to know ahead of the big clash.

Team News

Things are getting simpler for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, in terms of the players he will have available for this match. Only Edinson Cavani is a doubt and after problems with match fitness, it remains unknown whether he would be the one spearheading United’s atack in the Manchester Derby. Phil Jones is still having knee problems and is out of the team.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have just one injured player. That is Eric Garcia, who has issues with his leg, but other than that, there are no doubts for Pep Guardiola before this match. We should expect seeing the usual 4-3-3 from Guardiola on Saturday. The midfield will be based around Rodri, with Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne ahead and Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling on the flanks. It seems as if Sergio Aguero will remain on the bench, with Gabriel Jesus getting the nod in attack.

Form Guide

Manchester City are getting in better shape. After the three wins in late October and early Novembrer, they drew 1-1 against Liverpool at home and then went on to London, where they lost 2-0 to Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur. But since those two tough matches, they have played five, winning four and drawing one that cost them nothing. Guardiola’s team first defeated Olympiakos 1-0 in Athens, in a match where it could have ended 5-0 instead. Then they actually won 5-0, but against Burnley. The Champions League clash against Porto finished 0-0, which ultimately meant City were to finish top of their group with a game to spare. Then came two home matches in which Guardiola’s team functioned well enough to secure themselves two solid wins – a 2-0 against Fulham and a 3-0 against Olympique Marseille. They have not conceded since that game at Spurs and Manchester United will need to test them in that regard.

Predicted Outcome

Considering the form Manchester City are in and that Manchester United are coming into the clash after a tough Champions League night, the visitors will be the favourites. However, we know how well Solskjaer’s team has played in recent times against the teams of Pep Guardiola and therefore our advice be to go after both teams to score or over 2.5 goals scored. Manchester United must find a way to get the best possible performance for this match.