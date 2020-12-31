Manchester United vs Aston Villa – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are ready to start welcome 2021 the best possible way. The 2021 is about to arrive very soon and the Devils will be in action on New Year’s Day, as Aston Villa are coming to town. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had ended 2020 in a good manner, with an important win against Wolves, meaning they ended the year as second in the current campaign, but also as the second-best Premier League team in the calendar year in terms of points won.

While that does not give a side any kind of silverware, it is a good sign for the Devils, who will be hoping to keep it up in 2021 and maybe even be among the challengers for the trophy. That seems too far away from this team, but striving for the very best is what Manchester United should be all about, anyway.

The first match of 2021 will be played against Aston Villa, who have been one of the sides which brought some refreshing performances to this league since the campaign started and they will be an intriguing opponent.

Team News

Manchester United will be without Edinson Cavani, who got a three-match ban due to his Instagram post – yes, that sounds even worse when you read it out loud. Eric Bailly could be in the starting lineup once again, while Fred and Scott McTominay are both expected to start after Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic took their spots against Wolves. Also, Victor Lindelof’s back issues could mean he misses this game.

On the other side, Tyrone Mings is expected to be back in the team following his suspension. Also, Ross Barkley is done with his hamstring problems and he could be leading the attacking line alongside Grealish, El Ghazi and Ollie Watkins.

Form Guide

Manchester United ended 2020 with six consecutive matches without a loss, as they won four games and drew twice. They ended the year with a 1-0 win over Wolves in a hard fought game. Their form has imrpoved since the disappointment of getting knocked out of the Champions League group stages. In the last five games, they scored 14 goals, although they did conceded six times.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, have been without a loss in their last five. They defeated Wolves away, then drew 0-0 against Burnley, before beating West Brom and Crystal Palace. Both matches ended 3-0 for Villa and then they went to Stamford Bridge and got a point in a 1-1 draw.

This shows just how resilient Villa have been this season, improving significantly on the last campaign and Man United should be aware of that.

Predicted Outcome

Manchester United should beat Aston Villa. Despite everything we have seen from Villa so far, Man United have been able to string some good results and also to keep winning despite the fact that there has been a lot of rotation in starting lineup. The Devils have attacking talents that have started scoring more goals in recent weeks and with Bruno Fernandes in his best form, it seems really tough for Villa to expect to leave Manchester undefeated.