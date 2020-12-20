Manchester United 6-2 Leeds United: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United are winning and they are now doing it in some style! The Red Devils were amazing, brilliant and thrilling all at once in their 6-2 thrashing of Leeds United. After all that talk of the need to start winning at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team did what not many have expected, beating Marcelo Bielsa’s with such force that this match will be long remembered.

Manchester United started so well that after three minutes of the match, the score was already 2-0. Both times it was Scott McTominay who burried the ball into the net, after two and three minutes of play respectively. Bruno Fernandes made it 3-0 after 20 minutes and it was absolutely incredible to see the scoreline 4-0 when Victor Lindelof made the most out of Anthony Martial’s assist.

Liam Cooper made it 4-1 just before half-time, but it was Daniel James and Bruno Fernandes in the second half who scored again in the space of four minutes. The final 6-2 scoreling was completed when Stuart Dallas pulled one back with a goal with 20 minutes before the final whistle.

Man United Do Everything They Were In Need Of

Manchester United were in need to continue their run of wins, they were in need of finally winning at Old Trafford and they were in need of showing that they can start matches well too, instead of having to work their way out with comebacks. And they did all of that. Man United were storming right from the start, they had shown a performance Old Trafford deserves and a performance the fans were craving. In the end, it all finished perfectly, with United now sitting in third with a game to yet play, showing just how far two wins in a row can get you in this season’s Premier League.

Brilliant McTominay Makes Use Of Free Space

This was Scott McTominay from a different planet. It was absolutely sensational to see the Scottish midfielder play so well and he took the most out of this game. His storming runs were on a different level and McTominay made sure he made use of all of that space Leeds United players were keep unoccupied. He was calm on the ball, strong in challenges with opposition players. A joy to watch.

Good For Dan James

Bruno Fernandes scored twice, Anthony Martial was amazing with his brace of assists, but it was also a really good night for Daniel James as well. The Welshman was somewhat forgotten in recent times, due to a long run of matches in which he did not manage to score or even assist, but tonight he made sure he scored a nice goal that will give him an important confidence boost. United need him now, the festive period will necessitate plenty of rotations.

Leeds Continue Putting On The Shows

Leeds United continue conceding incredible amounts of goals and they could have conceded more than six tonight. However, they also continue putting on the shows. Bielsa’s side is incredibly fun to watch and not just tonight. They always try to play their way and it must be a lot more interesting for their fans to be so courageous. It must be a lot better than playing boring football trying to nick 1-0 wins…