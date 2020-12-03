Manchester United 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United have managed to go to Paris twice and get the results they needed on both occasions, beating Paris Saint-Germain in the span of 18 months. Ultimately, those two shocks for the champions of France were there to remind them what awaits them at Old Trafford. And now PSG have managed to get their second consecutive win at Old Trafford, beating Manchester United once more at their own turf – this time it was 3-1.

PSG started strongly, getting an early lead through Neymar, before Marcus Rashford equalised with a deflected shot just after the half hour mark. However, Fred’s red card in the second half made things harder and PSG managed to score twice – first when Marquinhos tucked the ball in and then when Neymar sealed the big win in stoppage time.

Manchester United Miss Their Chances

This was the night of missed opportunities for Man United. After they equalised after 32 minutes of play, things started going their way in the remainder of the first half. But main talking points came in the second half. It was just four minutes into the second half when Anthony Martial missed an incredible chance. Rashford squared the ball towards the Frenchman, who somehow managed to miss the entire goal. That was a big turning point, although another big chance came unexpectedly, when Edinson Cavani made an audacious chip which ended up hitting crossbar. After that, and with ten men, PSG did just about enough to close the match and get the three points.

Solskjaer Should Have Made Better Changes

This was another match of poor in-game management from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The manager should have made a change at half-time, when Fred was already lucky to only have a yellow card to his name. In the second half, it did not need much to happen for Fred to get sent off and United were then desperate with just ten men on the pitch. But that was not his only questionable choice. When Van de Beek and Greenwood came on for Cavani and Martial, Solskjaer had a team without a proper striker, before he made another substitution just before injury time, sending in Odion Ighalo…

Devils Keep The Back Four

It was interesting to see Man United opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation on the night, with four very attacking minded players on the pitch. Considering United have always managed to make PSG suffer in attack when they were playing with three centre-backs and another two wing-backs, it was intriguing to see United so open against a team known for their love of swift and precise counter-attacks.

Man United In A Tricky Position Now

Ultimately, that late goal from Neymar has changed things for Man United. With a 2-1 win for PSG, the two sides would be equal in their head-to-head matches, but United would be in better position due to having a better goal-difference. This way now, PSG are one goal ahead of United in H2H clashes, meaning Man United can only top the group if both they win in Germany and PSG do not beat Istanbul Basaksehir.

But never mind the first place, it will be tough for United to qualify, because they cannot lose to RB Leipzig next week. A draw would suffice to keep the status quo, due to the fact the Devils have won in their first encounter.