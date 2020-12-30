Manchester United 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have ended 2020 the way they wanted – with a win against a tricky Wolverhampton side. Marcus Rashford was the one that saved the night at Old Trafford, for the final time this year, as he scored a late winner to make it 1-0 in a match that has seen Man United end 2020 with a triumph.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side was not perfect throughout the game, but Nuno Espirito Santo’s side has always shown they are a tough opposition for the Devils and a win in such a hectic schedule is always a great thing.

Important Win To End The Year

There were also plenty of changes Solskjaer has made in his starting XI compared to that 2-2 draw in Leicester last weekend. Now, the Devils managed to snatch all three points and that is what is the most important about this match. Considering just how many games there have been and will also be played in a short span, beauty is not the thing that we should worry too much right now.

Symbolically, Manchester United ended a turbulent 2020 with a win which could be a preview of what is to come in 2021.

Rashford To The Rescue

Manchester United were not creating much in this much and it was not a game that could have seen them score more than one goal. But nights like these happen and it is good United have shown character throughout. Edinson Cavani did not enjoy a great night, Mason Greenwood had shown some sparks of his immense talent, although the final product was not there this time. But there was Marcus Rashford to come to the rescue, as he scored following Bruno Fernandes’ assist. Who else, anyway?

Lacking Options In Midfield

Solskjaer decided to change things up and give playing time to Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba. That was a good choice considering the fact Fred and Scott McTominay cannot play every game in such a hectic schedule, but this time the Serbian and Frenchman did not play so well. The central midfield partnership was lacking any real shred of creativity which could proper United forward and offer some opportunities to wingers or Fernandes and Cavani. They were slow in possession and therefore made it easier for Wolves to defend.

Solskjaer Brings Man United To Second In 2020

Here we are – 2020 is done for Manchester United. It has been an odd and very long year, but we can say it was also not so successful, at least not in terms of concrete results. While this was a good end to 2020, the fact is that it was another year crossed without a single trophy won. United lost three semifinals – League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League – when they could have gotten a great chance in the final to try and lift a trophy or two. Also, the fact United failed to reach Champions League knockout stages is a huge disappointment, especially considering the two opening wins against main rivals in the group.

Premier League campaign ended well in third place, but whether we are third or fourth is not all that important in a grander scheme of things. The Devils end 2020 as the second best Premier League team across the calendar year and also in second place in the current season which could be a wonderful omen for 2021.