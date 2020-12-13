Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United and Manchester City have played another Manchester Derby, but this one was the dullest of all of those we can remember. A 0-0 draw does not do the justice to just how drab match this was, with both teams being okay with getting a point and never really showing anything on the pitch which could be deserving of getting some more praise.

Throughout the 90 minutes, there were maybe a one or two chances in total, with Riyad Mahrez not getting the most out of one in the first half and also when Man United were left without the penalty after VAR consultations. And that was about it.

Boring, Boring Derby

The fact that the derby was so boring came good for Manchester United. After a big disappointment in the Champions League, no one at Man United will be too disappointed with a draw against a big rival. It will help the team just move past yet another match and look forward to the Sheffield United match on Thursday.

Solskjaer Makes Unexpected Changes

It was not that those changes were good or bad, it was just that they were… surprising. With Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Fred all in the starting lineup, with Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford on the pitch, it was rational to expect to play a midfield diamond, with the two pacey forwards up front. But no, Solskjaer opted for a 4-2-3-1, with Pogba on the left win and Rashford in attack, playing ahead of also Fernandes and Greenwood.

And it was… Okay. It is hard getting any real assessments out of such a poor match, but Pogba did okay at left wing. That will not become his regular spot in the team, but there was nothing from Pogba in this match which would deserve him some greater praise or that would make him look bad.

Manchester City Slow In Attack

It is incredible how sometimes Manchester City can make their attacking moves look so slick and swift. However, that has not been the case at Pep Guardiola’s team for a while. His team is not even close these days to those teams which won the consecutive league titles, especially considering the pace with which they move the ball around and try to create openings. Too much relies on Kevin de Bruyne and against Man United, City were slow in possession. Solskjaer’s team did not have a hard time stopping them and Guardiola needs to reinvent this team. Without the pace in possession, they become predictable and easy to defend against.

Man United Keep Their Old Trafford ‘Form’ Going

Getting a draw against Manchester City is not a bad result. It really is not. But Manchester United now remain with just one win at Old Trafford in six Premier League matches this season, continuing their bad run of form at home. It is a problem for Solskjaer that only once did they manage to get a win and it is a problem that his team is currently scoring a goal per two played games at Old Trafford. The reasons for such a bad form at home remain to be solved, but they also remain to be completely discovered. Solskjaer needs to find answers to these questions or his side will continue stumbling throught the season.