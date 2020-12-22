Everton vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have done brilliantly against Leeds United in the Premier League last weekend, but now it is time to return to League Cup challenges. After the news that the League Cup final will not be held on 28 February but rather on the 25 April, due to the EFL hoping coronavirus two months later will be less of a problem in order to facilitate fans in the stadium, the Red Devils are ready to take on Everton.

It is the quarterfinal match between the two sides which met recently in the Premier League, also at the Goodison Park. Back then, United did what they do best this season when they play away from Old Trafford – they conceded first, but then rallied to beat the Toffees 3-1. Hopefully Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will get the better of Carlo Ancelotti once again, as League Cup remains one of the better opportunities for this team to lift silverware. Man United are now three games away from winning the trophy.

Team News

Manchester United will be expected to rotate the starting XI for this match, despite its importance. The schedule in the English football is even crazier this season and there will be some changes to be made. Scott McTominay was brilliant against Leeds, but later on he limped off with a groin injury and he is likely to miss the game. Luke Shaw is also a doubt for this game, so we could see on the pitch the likes of Alex Telles, Donny van de Beek and Paul Pogba. Considering his form in League Cup, Juan Mata could also start, while Anthony Martial could be given rest for Edinson Cavani to fill in his place.

It remains to be seen how much will Everton rotate their side. Ancelotti will not be able to count on Lucas Digne, Allan, Jean-Phillipe Gbamin and Fabian Delph, while it could also be that Andre Gomes will not be in midfield due to hamstring injury which kept him out of the game against Arsenal. James Rodriguez could return to the team following the omission from the last match Everton won against Gunners.

Form Guide

Everton are notably improving form. After starting the season with seven straight wins, they drew against Liverpool and then lost the next three matches. A 3-2 win over Fulham in late November was then followed a loss to Leeds at home and a draw at Burnley, which did not make anyone happy. But since then Everton are back to their winning ways, beating three tricky sides – Chelsea and Arsenal at home and Leicester at King Power stadium, conceding just one goal in the process.

Predicted Outcome

As always, the Red Devils will be the favourites to win this one. Our prediction is Manchester United will win at Goodison Park and book their place in the League Cup semifinals, due to the simple fact that Everton will be missing some very important players and also the fact that Ancelotti still might rest some of the remaining players. With United having a big squad and players itching to prove their worth in this game, Manchester United should have enough about them to beat Everton once again.