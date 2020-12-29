CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Wolves

It’s time for the last Manchester United match of 2020! The Red Devils are ready to end the year the best way possible, as they host Wolverhampton Wanderers. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has chosen his starting XI with a few changes compared to the draw against Leicester.

Alex Telles starts at left-back, while Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic get into the places of Fred and Scott McTominay. Mason Greenwood is this time on the right wing, not Daniel James, while Edinson Cavani starts up top instead of Anthony Martial.Aaron Wan-Bissaka is back into the lineup while Eric Bailly once more starts as Harry Maguire’s partner.