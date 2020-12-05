CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs West Ham United

Manchester United are ready to continue their winning run in the Premier League. After making things difficult for themselves in the Champions League on Wednesday night, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his team need to continue pushing in the domestic campaign. Solskjaer decided to use his favourite 4-2-3-1 formation, but with a slightly different team.

Paul Pogba retunrs to the starting lineup and will play alongside Scott McTominay, while Donny van de Beek will this time be deployed in the role of a number 10. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford will start on bench, meaning it will be Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood playing on the flanks with Edinson Cavani spearheading the attack once more.

Also, David de Gea gets some rest with Dean Henderson replacing him in goal.