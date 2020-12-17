CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Sheffield United

Manchester United are ready to get back on the winning path. After two tough matches which did not result in victories, the Red Devils are now visiting Bramall Lane, playing against the bottom-placed Sheffield United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s players are overwhelming favourites to beat the team which has only point to their name.

It is a somewhat changed starting XI the manager has announced, with Dean Henderson getting the chance to start in goal ahead of David de Gea. Nemanja Matic is back in the starting lineup, while Alex Telles will try to show he needs to be starting ahead of Luke Shaw. Mason Greenwood gets the nod once more, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes all leading the attack with the teenager.