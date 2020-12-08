CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs RB Leipzig

This is Manchester United’s starting lineup for the last match of the Champions League group stage. It is now or never for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team, as the Devils cannot lose if they want to progress from this group into the round of 16. Due to losses in Turkey against Istanbul Basaksehir and last week against PSG, Man United need to at least get a draw in Germany.

Solskjaer opted to shore things up and this time play with a back three, in a 3-4-1-2- formation of sorts, with pacey forwards up top. Luke Shaw is back in team but as a left centre-back, Alex Telles is in front of him as the left wing-back, while Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay will form the central midfield partnership. Bruno Fernandes will be in his preferred role, behind strikers Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.