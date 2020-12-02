CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester United are ready for the big Champions League clash. Another midweek match is upon us and this is the team Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has chosen for the clash against Paris Saint-Germain. David de Gea is in goal as he recovered from injury problems and the team will have the best possible front four on the pitch from the start – Edinson Cavani is spearheading the team, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford will be on the flanks, with Bruno Fernandes popping up in his favoured number 10 role.

There are no big surprises, as Fred and Scott McTominay get the nod in central midfield.