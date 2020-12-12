CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Manchester City

It is time for the Manchester Derby! Manchester United are about to face Manchester City at Old Trafford and here is the team that will do so. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Paul Pogba featuring on the left side, tucking in towards the more central players of Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Scott McTominay. Marcus Rashford leads the attack, with Mason Greenwood on the right wing, while Luke Shaw gets the nod at left-back, ahead of Alex Telles.

Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire will try and stop Man City’s potent attack, with David De Gea being the last defence in goal.