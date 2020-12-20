CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Leeds United

Here is the starting lineup Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided on. Manchester United are ready for Leeds United and the Devils will try to get all three points in a somewhat changed lineup. Solskjaer opted to play with the central midfield partnership of Scott McTominay and Fred, keeping Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic on the bench, while putting Daniel James on the flank, ahead of Mason Greenwood. Luke Shaw is back in the lineup at left-back, with Alex Telles on the bench. The usual attackers of Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are all in the starting lineup.