CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Everton

Manchester United are ready for another League Cup clash that could get them closer to a trophy. The quarterfinal against Everton is not going to be easy, but Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has decided to make certain changes in the starting lineup.

Dean Henderson gets the nod again in a cup match, ahead of David de Gea, while Axel Tuanzebe starts on the right-back. Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic form the central midfield partnership, while Edinson Cavani gets his chance up top to show his class. Donny van de Beek is in the starting lineup as well, but in a somewhat different role, it would seem.