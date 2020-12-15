What Awaits Manchester United In Hectic 16 Days?

Manchester United are for the first time in a long while having a slightly longer period to rest. Basically, since the late start of the campaign, the Devils were playing every three or four days, but now finally there have been five of those, between the Manchester Derby and the upcoming match against Sheffield United. That is the perfect opportunity for all of us to take a small step back and look further in the future, to see what awaits Manchester United.

Starting with the Blades on Thursday, Manchester United will embark on a journey 16 days long, with six matches and therefore nine hours of football. There will be plenty of challenges in a short amount of time during the festive period. Let’s see what those challenges will be.

It Is Time To Get Some Points

Man United will start this new cycle with a trip to Sheffield, where they will want to get a win at Bramall Lane. Chris Wilder’s side has had an incredible first year back in the Premier League, but now the second one is proving to be a really tough one. Sheffield United have won just one point so far and they will be the perfect team for Man United to potentially start another run of victories, which could propel them closer to the top of the table.

The second challenge this week will come on Sunday, when Leeds United come to town. Marcelo Bielsa side is still getting used to Premier League, but they have already shown they can play against any team in the league and that they can also score loads of goals. Still, the Devils will want to show them this is far from the Championship.

Tough League Cup Quarterfinal

After that, Man United will be travelling to the Goodison Park for the second time this season, but this time in League Cup quarterfinal match. This competition remains one of those that are not priority, but exactly for those reasons, United should try and get as far as possible and maybe even lift it in February. It is silverware after all. Still, Everton could prove a tough opposition, especially if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decides to rest some of the players for the upcoming matches.

Tricky End To 2020

Manchester United will end 2020 with two games which could prove to be tricky. First, they will play Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on the Boxing Day, before hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers three days later. Both of those matches are absolutely winnable, but also both Brendan Rodgers’ and Nuno Espirito Santo’s sides have shown they can get results against tough opponents.

Opening 2021 At Home

And after finishing a turbulent 2020, Manchester United will have their first match of 2021 played on the second day of January. That will be the game against Aston Villa, at Old Trafford. Dean Smith’s side is playing some really good football and Jack Grealish has been inspired lately, meaning a strong start to a new year will be necessary. After that, the Devils will have seven days before the FA Cup third round match – a good reason to give it all in these six games, before getting a short breather.