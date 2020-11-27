Southampton vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Manchester United have done their business in midweek action and now they are back to chasing points in the Premier League. Their Champions League match against Istanbul Basaksehir has gone just the way everyone at the club wanted it to go. A clear and big win at Old Trafford which put Man United top of the group with two games to play. Now, it is a trip to the south that will be a challenge for Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will want to get their fourth consecutive win in all competitions, third since the return of club football this month. It will not be so easy at St Mary’s, as Ralph Hassenhuttl has made his side play some good football, but Man United are now trying to build some really good momentum, ahead of their Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain next Wednesday.

Team News

However, this is going to be a tough affair away from home. Solskjaer will have many players potentially sidelined, with few of them certain to miss out. Luke Shaw is having hamstring problems and will not feature, Eric Bailly is still getting back to full fitness, while Phil Jones still has knee issues. Among those doubtful, there are Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay among the midfielders, Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are the two defenders who are all struggling a little bit with match fitness and that could also be said of Marcus Rashford. We will see how many of them Solskjaer could actually incorporate in the starting lineup.

As far as Southampton are concerned, the situation is much clearer. Nathan Redmond is out due to hamstring injury, Danny Ings has knee problems, while Salisu is having match fitness issues. Missing out on Ings will be bad news for the Saints.

Form Guide

Manchester United’s form is on the rise, with three wins in the last three matches, during which the team scored eight goals. Southampton are in great form as well. Last time out they drew 1-1 against Wolves at the Molineaux and before that they won their previous three games (Everton, Aston Villa and Newcastle). In fact, the last time they lost, it was more than two months ago, when Tottenham beat them 5-2 at St Mary’s. Since then, they won five games and drew twice, putting them in fifth place of the Premier League standings after nine games played.

Predicted Outcome

After a good performance in Champions League, the Devils must continue playing at that level if they want to put in consistently good results. Manchester United are expected to beat Southampton, who will be without their main striker, but we could expect a match in which both sides score. Nevertheless, Man United are in such a situation that they cannot let themselves down after another good midweek performance. The last two times they won in the Champions League, they did not win the following weekend in the league. It is time to finally change that and get consecutive wins in a single week.