Manchester United vs West Brom – Match Preview & Prediction

Manchester United are back! The Red Devils are getting back in action after two weeks of long wait for that to happen. After that positive 3-1 win away at Goodison Park against Everton, the team went on a break after getting into better mood, trying to forget the previous losses to Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir. Now it is time for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players to get a strong start into the new cycle of the season against West Bromwich Albion.

Many Man United players were in action on international duty in these past 10 days and it will not be as if our players will be truly fresh. Nevertheless, Slaven Bilic’s West Brom have won just three points from 24 possible and are still without a single win since coming back to Premier League following promotion.

Team News

Right now, the situation with Manchester United is not so bad. We only know that Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are injured, while there are some doubts over other players. Marcus Rashford, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Mason Greenwood are all doubtful due to match fitness, but we should expect some, if not most of them to actually feature in this match, this way or another.

West Brom, on the other hand, are in a better situation. They do not have doubtful players for this match, while Bilic will not be able to count on two of his players. Hal Robson-Kanu is struggling with match fitness, while Sam Field has knee issues which will keep him out of action until some time in December.

Form Guide

West Bromwich Albion won their first three matches in July, when the Championship season was getting closer to its end. In seven days, they scored nine goals and conceded just two, storming their way back to the Premier League. Who knew that the baggies would four and a half months later still be waiting on their next league win?

They had played seven more matches in the Championship without a single win and then started the Premier League campaign with three draws and five losses in the first eight games. That is not good and many are already expecting Bilic’s side to get relegated straight away. In fact, West Brom did get one win in the meantime, 3-0 against lowly Harrogate Town in League Cup. In the next round of the competition, however, they lost against Brentford after a penalty shoot-out.

Predicted Outcome

It is clear that the Red Devils are favourites to win this one. Our guess would be that Manchester United will win by at least a two-goal difference, showing they are getting back their momentum, especially against a side that has been leaking goals heavily. This could be a match with a lot of goals, most probably over 2.5 goals, which would be in line with what we have been seeing from the two sides this season. Nevertheless, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his team will be big favourites to get three points on Saturday.