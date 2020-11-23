Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir – Match Preview & Prediction

The Champions League is back! Manchester United are preparing for another crucial match for them this autumn, with the Red Devils set to host Istanbul Basaksehir in the fourth round of the group stages. This will be a hugely important match for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his team, especially after that terrible 2-1 loss in Turkey few years back. The Devils will be in need of a win if they plan to reach the round of 16 stage, but especially if they want to finish top of the group and potentially getting an easier draw later on.

Man United have defeated Paris Saint-Germain and then RB Leipzig, but have disappointed against the champions of Turkey. That needs to be ammended now, as that would put even more pressure one of the two teams who want to reach the knockout stages. Man United need to get themselves into the best possible position ahead of matches against PSG and Leipzig.

Team News

Manchester United will miss two defenders once again this time around, with Luke Shaw and Phil Jones set to miss the match on Tuesday night. Jesse Lingard and Eric Bailly will remain doubts for this match, but those are not so surprising. What will be interesting to see is the players Man United could welcome back, such as Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood. The Frenchman did not start against West Brom, while Greenwood could get his chance due to the fact that Solskjaer might choose to give Juan Mata rest after last weekend’s starting spot.

Victor Lindelof has had some back issues recently, but he played both for Sweden and also on Saturday against West Brom, while Axel Tuanzebe might start and get the chance to shine in the Champions League once more.

As far as the visitors are concerned, two players will not be able to play. They are Junior Caicara and Enzo Crivelli, with the remainder of the team ready to start and show the win in Turkey was not just a fluke.

Form Guide

Manchester United have won their second consecutive match in the Premier League last weekend, with the international break coming in between the wins against Everton and West Bromwich Albion.

While the Devils got a good result on Saturday, Istanbul Basaksehir had a much tougher job at their hands. They played a Turkish powerhouse Besiktas away from home and in a truly interesting game, they lost 3-2. That means they ended their run of three wins and are currently sitting in sixth place after eight matches played. Basaksehir are now seven points off league leaders Alanyaspor and Fenerbahce.

Predicted Outcome

Manchester United should win this match no matter the circumstances. It is simple as that. After that horror show of a defensive performance in Istanbul, the Red Devils must make up for that and put in a proper performance that will correspond to those wins against PSG and Leipzig. A win would put them at nine points after four rounds, with two crucial matches coming up.