How Did Manchester United Players Fare On International Duty This Weekend

As we have seen, there were not many international games on Friday, but this Saturday and Sunday it was a different story. That meant Manchester United players were in action these past two days and today we will be looking at how they fared and what results their national sides managed to get.

There is still just under a week before Man United’s next match, but our players will be in action once again before this international break ends and those matches will be on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Let’s have a look how they fared this weekend.

Portugal 0-1 France: Fernandes Loses To Pogba And Martial

The most interesting match for all Man United fans was definitely this one. Portugal and France met in Nations League clash to see which team will be going to the Finals next year and it turned out Portugal will not get the chance to defend the trophy. France won 1-0 and all three Man United players were in action on the night. Bruno Fernandes played 72 minutes for Portugal but did not manage to help them get back in this match, while Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial both started for France. Pogba was decent in midfield, but Martial’s performance up front was not good enough and he was substituted by Olivier Giroud.

Sweden: Victor Lindelof

Sweden had a great night on Saturday, beating Croatia 2-1 at home, with Victor Lindelof playing an integral part, featuring in all 90 minutes of the game. Sweden are still going to have a tough job of remaining in A division on the Nations League, but it was good to see Lindelof do well in such an important match.

Spain: David De Gea

For the second time in a row, it was Unai Simon who got the chance to be Spain’s goalkeeper this week. This meant, David de Gea was once again on the bench, away from action, as well as Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Brazil: Alex Telles

Alex Telles is not a starter for Brazil and he played in their World Cup qualifier for just the last minutes of the game. Brazil defeated Venezuela 1-0 and Telles came on after six minutes of stoppage time instead of the injured Renan Lodi.

Netherlands: Donny Van De Beek

Netherlands have had a good night this Sunday, defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-1 at home. Donny van de Beek did not start this time, but he did replace Liverpool’s Gini Wijnaldum after 64 minutes of play. It was already 3-1 by then and now the Dutch will have to beat Poland and hope Italy will not beat Bosnia, in order for them to win the group.

Wales: Daniel James

Wales continued their almost perfect score in B4 group of Nations League, beating Republic of Ireland 1-0 and remaining top of the group ahead of Finland. Daniel James started in a front three alongside Gareth Bale and David Brooks, the scorer of the only goal. James played all 90 minutes.

England: No Players In Action

No Manchester United players were in action in England’s 2-0 loss in Belgium, which made it clear the Three Lions will not be going to Nations League Finals.