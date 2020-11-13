How Did Manchester United Players Fare On International Duty On Wednesday And Thursday

The final international break of 2020 is still on and it always feel as if the time is running by in a much slower manner when there are no Manchester United games for two weeks. But, that does not mean Man United players are not on international duty. Plenty of our players are wearing national kits these days and on Wednesday and Thursday there were many of them in action, either in friendly matches or some type of qualifiers.

Here is how they fared, it is a long list.

Sweden – Victor Lindelof

Sweden lost their friendly match against Denmark 2-0, but Victor Lindelof was not in Sweden’s team at all, due to the fact they will have more important matches later on.

Netherlands – Donny Van De Beek

Donny van de Beek had a good time against Spain in a 1-1 friendly draw. It was an important match for the coach Frank de Boer, but also for our midfielder who played 90 minutes and scored the only goal for the Dutch.

Spain – David De Gea

Manchester United goalkeeper, however, was not part of that 1-1 draw against the Netherlands. Unai Simon got the chance in goal, with De Gea getting rest ahead of crucial Nations League matches coming up.

Portugal – Bruno Fernandes

It was a great night for Portugal on Wednesday in their friendly match against Andorra. They defeat the lowly side 7-0, but Bruno Fernandes remained on the bench throughout, unsurprisingly. Although, Cristiano Ronaldo, for example, did get to play in the second half to score another goal in international football.

France – Paul Pogba & Anthony Martial

France were shocked at home in their friendly match against Finland! That was not expected and both Man United players took part in this match. Pogba started in midfield and played for 57 minutes before N’Golo Kante replaced him, while it was exactly at that point that Anthony Martial came on to replace Olivier Giroud. However, that did not help, as goals from Forss and Valakari during first half were enough for Finland to seal the win.

Scotland – Scott McTominay

Scotland had their most important match in 22 years on Thursday and they duly delivered, beating Serbia after penalty-shootout in Belgrade, qualifying for the first Euros since 1996 in England. Scott McTominay played very well at right centre-back in a back three for the entire 120 minutes and then went on to score his penalty.

Ivory Coast – Eric Bailly

Eric Bailly was not involved in Ivory Coast’s 2-1 win in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar.

Wales – Daniel James & Dylan Levitt

Wales drew 0-0 in a friendly against the United States and both Man United players got their part in this match. Daniel James came on for the last half hour instead of Rabi Matondo, while Dylan Levitt started the game in central midfield, before coming off after 80 minutes. This was a decent test for Wales ahead of Nations League matches.

England – Three Players

England defeated Republic of Ireland 3-0 in their first match in this international break and it was a good one for Harry Maguire. He scored the opener after 18 minutes and commanded a defence that did not concede. Dean Henderson got his 45 minutes in the second half replacing Nick Pope, while Marcus Rashford did not feature.