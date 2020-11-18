How Did Manchester United Players Fare On International Duty At The End Of November Break?

Finally – the international break is over! Let’s see how Manchester United players have done on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, as they finished their international duty and will be returning to the club before the game against West Bromwich Albion.

Portugal – Bruno Fernandes

Portugal knew it was not going to happen for them to win their group in Nations League and therefore will not defend the title won in 2019. However, they still defeated Croatia 3-2 in Split, where Bruno Fernandes played for the first 45 minutes, before Barcelona’s Francisco Trincao replaced him. All three of Portugal’s goals came in second half.

France – Paul Pogba & Anthony Martial

That group Portugal did not get to win was won by France and after their 4-2 win against Sweden. Anthony Martial did not play a single minute in this not so important match, which will make Manchester United fans happy. Paul Pogba did though, he played all 90 minutes in central midfield.

Sweden – Victor Lindelof

On the other side of that match was Victor Lindelof. Our centre-back was leading Sweden in a tough game, but they could not resist France. Lindelof played 66 minutes, before his Sweden got relegated to the Nations League’s Division B.

Spain – David De Gea

It seems David de Gea has lost his place as Spain’s number 1 goalkeeper! For the third straight game, it was Unai Simon who got the chance in goal, this time in an incredible 6-0 beating of Germany.

Netherlands – Donny Van De Beek

The Netherlands defeated Poland 2-1 in their final Nations League match, but since Italy defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina, that was not enough for the Dutch to win the group and qualify for the Final Four. Our Donny van de Beek played for the last 20 minutes, replacing Davy Klaassen, when the Dutch were a goal behind. Former Man United player Memphis Depay scored first of the two goals for the Netherlands.

England – Harry Maguire & Dean Henderson

England concluded their Nations League season with a strong 4-0 win over Iceland at Wembley, but did not help them in reaching the Final Four. Harry Maguire had a good 90 minutes in this game, while Dean Henderson remained on the bench, with Jordan Pickford playing the entire match in goal.

Scotland – Scott McTominay

Scotland qualified for Euros after beating Serbia and they had an ideal chance to reach A Division of the Nations League as well. However, their 1-0 loss to Israel meant it will be Czech Republic who will play there next season. Scott McTominay played all 90 minutes as the right centre-back, but it did not help Steve Clark’s team.

Wales – Daniel James

Wales were playing their crucial match to qualify for Nations League’s Division A and Daniel James played a huge part in their 3-1 win against Finland. James scored one of the goals, which helped get Wales into the top 16 teams of the next Nations League season which will commence in 2022.

Uruguay – Edinson Cavani

And finally – our new striker. He did not have a great time in Uruguay’s 2-0 loss to Brazil in World Cup qualifiers, as he earned a straight red card 71 minutes into the game. Brazil were already 2-0 up at that point and now Cavani will miss matches in March 2021.