Manchester United 1-0 West Bromwich Albion: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United have returned to Premier League action after two weeks of wait and they duly won. The 1-0 win against West Bromwich Albion was in no way one that should offer much optimism or reason to be too happy, but it did bring three points this team needed ahead of future matches. Man United won through a Bruno Fernandes penalty, unsurprisingly, after the Portuguese scored from his second, repeated attempt.

West Brom were compact and did well considering they are the team that still has no wins in Premier League this season. Slaven Bilic’s side will not feel great about a loss in this manner, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will want to shift the focus to the next match as soon as possible.

Man United Finally Win At Old Trafford

Manchester United finally managed to the one of the things that should be their cornerstone – winning at Old Trafford. This was their first home win in the league this season and the first win after six matches (last season included) in which they won just three points – draws against Chelsea, Southampton and West Ham. This was a problem for United in recent months, being unable to pick up points not only against sides they are mostly better than – excluding Chelsea from that conversation – but also playing at their own turf. Hopefully this win will set the players free in a way.

Devils Underperform But Manage To Get Through

This was an important win, yes, and it came at home for the first time since July, yes. But this was a poor performance the players must try to improve upon as much as possible. West Brom did not have much problems for the most part of the match to contain United’s attack, while also being unlucky to not go ahead before Fernandes’ goal from the spot. In the end United created enough to win the game, but that was against a really limited side that is struggling in the Premier League this season.

Cavani Offers New Dimension

Edinson Cavani played for the last 30 minutes of the match, coming on to replace a quiet Juan Mata. The Uruguayan is still settling in at Manchester, but this match showed some of his positives he can offer. Cavani had offered new dimension in attacking, showing just how much better he is in his attacking movements than Martial or Rashford. He is much more experienced and knows how to get opposing defenders in trouble. At times he was offered the ball way too early during United’s attacks, which did not suit him ideally.

Attacking Play Lacks Structure

When Manchester United are attacking, there are often many issues. The players do not move the ball around quickly enough, the spacing of players is not great and movements off the ball ultimately make things much harder for United. Also, the lack of a cohesive high pressing means there are less possessions recovered further up the pitch, where things get uncomfortable for the opponent. Man United still have this issue that they need to rely too much on pieces of individual brilliance or flashes of it, which was obvious against a side like West Brom.