CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs West Bromwich Albion

Manchester United are back in Premier League action! After two weeks of wait, the Red Devils return and here is our first starting lineup following international break. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided to use the starting XI which is almost the strongest one possible at this point in time. Nemanja Matic starts in central midfield alongside Fred, Juan Mata will be on the right flank, while Anthony Martial starts up top.

It is once more that we do not get to see Donny van de Beek in the starting lineup, while Alex Telles is one of the new signings who will be on the pitch from the off. This team should have more than enough about themselves to comfortably beat West Brom tonight.