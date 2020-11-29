CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Southampton

Manchester Untied are ready. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opted for his starting XI and it looks like Manchester United will be changing their formation. Instead of using the usual 4-2-3-1, this XI feels more of a 4-3-1-2, basically a midfield diamond that will help United consolidate the central areas.

The main takeaway is that Donny van de Beek and Alex Telles start again, and the Dutch midfielder will be alongside Nemanja Matic and Fred. Bruno Fernandes is expected to play off the backs of Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, which will be an interesting partnership that relies on speed.