CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United are back in Champions League and this should be a night for a proper showing. The Red Devils have lost last time they played Istanbul Basaksehir and at Old Trafford, this team must show they are a clearly better team and continue making their way to Champions League round of 16. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to put out a really strong team, with Edinson Cavani starting at centre-forward, with Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford behind him.

Also, Donny van de Beek starts in a double pivot with Fred, while Alex Telles once again gets the nod at left-back.