News Ticker

CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Istanbul Basaksehir

November 24, 2020 Nebojša Marković Champions League, Man United, Match Previews 0

Manchester United are back in Champions League and this should be a night for a proper showing. The Red Devils have lost last time they played Istanbul Basaksehir and at Old Trafford, this team must show they are a clearly better team and continue making their way to Champions League round of 16. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to put out a really strong team, with Edinson Cavani starting at centre-forward, with Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford behind him.

Also, Donny van de Beek starts in a double pivot with Fred, while Alex Telles once again gets the nod at left-back.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes