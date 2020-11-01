CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Arsenal

Manchester United are ready! After their 5-0 win against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, the Red Devils are prepared to take on Arsenal in a big Premier League clash. This match could be a really important one for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, especially after the 0-0 against Chelsea and because of the fact the players still have not won at Old Trafford in the league.

Solskjaer, it seems, opted once more for a 4-4-2 in a midfield diamond, with Bruno Fernandes at the top of it, with Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay on either side of it and Fred as the main defensive midfielder. Anthony Martial is still out due to suspension, while Donny van de Beek and Nemanja Matic remain on the bench this time.