Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur – Match Preview & Prediction

Manchester United have won twice against Brighton and Hove Albion in the past week and now it is time for some bigger challenges. The games at the Amex Stadium were truly different, not only in results. The Devils first won 3-2 in the Premier League after the final whistle, but on Wednesday, two weakened sides met in the League Cupe and Juan Mata shined to lead Man United to a 3-0 victory.

Now, it is Jose Mourinho and Tottenham Hotspur. Man United are hosting the team from North London at Old Trafford, where they will try to get a first big win of the season. This is also the best side so far Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are playing against and considering how many goals Spurs have been scoring recently, it will be a good test for our defence as well.

Manchester United fans are still mostly thinking about the transfer window and the lack of signings, so it is not a surprise that this United team will be looking the same as the one that had a great run to the end of the last campaign in Premier League.

Team News

There is not much new information regarding Manchester United and things are going on as usual. No new signings means no new faces in the team and it is to be expected that Solskjaer chooses a very settled starting XI. That means David De Gea in goal, Shaw and Wan-Bissaka playing as full-backs and Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba being the central midfield partnership.

The front quartet of Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford and Martial is to be expected as well, as there is no real other options for the starting spot. Everyone else are pretty much destined for starting on the bench. Also, Harry Maguire will lead the team in defence, as usual.

On the other hand, Tottenham will be without new returnee Gareth Bale for at least another couple of weeks, whilst the only doubtful player is Heung Min Son. The South Korean has been in brilliant form, scoring four and assisting one in Tottenham’s five-goal beating of Southampton. He is having hamstring issues and if he is not ready to start, then probably Steven Bergwijn will be on the left flank, challenging Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Form Guide

Tottenham Hotspur are in good form and are coming to Manchester on the back of their 7-2 win against Maccabi Haifa in Europa League. They played that match in London, so there were no long trips to Israel and just 48 hours prior to that, they got past Chelsea on penalties in the League Cup.

Last weekend was not great for them, due to a 1-1 draw against a not-so-great Newcastle side, but there were also the 3-1 win against Shkendija in North Macedonia and the abovementioned 5-2 win at St Mary’s against Southampton.

Predicted Outcome

This match will be tougher to predict, but considering Man United’s issues early on in the season and Tottenham’s huge number of games already played, this time we could again expect a draw. Last time two sides met, it ended 1-1 in the first match since the Premier League restarted and something like that might happen again.